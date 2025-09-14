MACC seizes RM1.6 mil gold from airport Immigration officers

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confiscated substantial assets totaling RM3.3 million from airport personnel suspected of operating an illegal immigration facilitation scheme, including significant quantities of gold jewelry and luxury items.

The operation targeted six individuals allegedly involved in a counter setting syndicate that allowed unauthorized foreign nationals to bypass proper immigration procedures at Malaysian entry points.

In a statement, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya announced that enforcement teams seized approximately 3.2 kilograms of jewelry valued at RM1.6 million during coordinated raids conducted between September 9-11 across Selangor.

Five of the six suspects identified are immigration department personnel who allegedly accepted corrupt payments in exchange for facilitating illegal entry of foreign nationals into Malaysia.

Beyond the substantial gold seizure, investigators confiscated diverse high-value assets believed to have been acquired through corrupt practices.

The recovered items include real estate properties, residential housing, multiple luxury automobiles, and 75 additional gold pieces worth approximately RM400,000.

Authorities also seized designer handbags, 20 premium timepieces valued at around RM100,000, and cash totaling RM20,000 during the comprehensive operation.

Selangor MACC operatives froze 70 bank accounts associated with the suspects, contributing to the total asset recovery value of RM3.3 million.

This financial action prevents further movement of suspected corrupt proceeds while investigations continue.

The scope of frozen accounts suggests the syndicate maintained sophisticated financial networks to manage and distribute illegal proceeds among participants.

Khusairi explained that the officers allegedly received payments from intermediary agents who coordinated the illegal entry facilitation services. The counter setting system involves pre-selected travelers being permitted through immigration checkpoints without undergoing standard security and documentation procedures.

This systematic bypass of proper immigration protocols poses significant security risks and undermines Malaysia’s border control integrity.

The Selangor operation forms part of a broader national crackdown, with 19 enforcement officers arrested across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan during the same week.

All arrests relate to suspected involvement in various counter setting syndicate activities.

The multi-state scope indicates the widespread nature of corruption within Malaysia’s immigration enforcement apparatus.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki revealed yesterday that corrupt enforcement officers received monthly payments reaching RM50,000 from counter setting syndicates in exchange for facilitating unauthorised foreign entries.

Individual transaction payments ranged between RM1,800 and RM2,500 per foreigner successfully bypassed through immigration controls, with payments made through cash transfers or intermediary mule accounts to avoid detection.

The counter setting scheme represents a serious compromise of Malaysia’s border security systems, potentially allowing individuals to enter the country without proper vetting, documentation verification, or security screening procedures.

Such systematic corruption undermines national security protocols designed to prevent illegal immigration, human trafficking, and potential security threats from entering Malaysian territory.

MACC continues investigating the full extent of the counter setting network, examining financial records, communication patterns, and operational procedures used by the syndicate to maintain their illegal facilitation services.

The substantial asset seizures demonstrate the lucrative nature of immigration corruption and the significant personal wealth accumulated by participating officials through systematic abuse of their positions.

This operation highlights MACC’s commitment to combating high-level corruption within government enforcement agencies, particularly those responsible for national security and border control functions.

The comprehensive asset recovery approach sends a strong message about consequences for officials who exploit their positions for personal financial gain at the expense of national security and immigration integrity.