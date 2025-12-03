MACC to charge news portal journalist this Friday - Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: A news portal journalist probed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected involvement in a bribery case will be charged in court this Friday.

Confirming the matter, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the decision was made following consultation with the Deputy Public Prosecutor today.

“I have been informed that the journalist will be charged on Friday,“ he said briefly when contacted today.

Previously, media reports said the male journalist was arrested on Feb 28 concerning a bribery case.

He was suspected of soliciting and receiving RM20,000 in exchange for removing an uploaded article and refraining from further writing about a foreign worker agency allegedly involved in a syndicate.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.