MACC tracks RM3 billion assets linked to Tun Daim in 11 countries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified assets worth over RM3 billion in 11 countries linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, his wife Toh Puan Na’imah Khalid, his family members and networks of associates.

The commission said that its Special Operations Division was conducting investigations and enforcement forcused on seizing and forfeiting the extraordinary assets.

“The 11 countries are the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Switzerland, Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Jersey, Italy, Japan, Indonesia and several countries in the African continent, with an estimated value of over RM3 billion,” it said in a statement today, adding that the investigation was conducted with strategic cooperation with several enforcement agencies in the UK, including the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre (IACCC).

The commission has also obtained a freeze asset order from the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 3 against seven fixed and liquid assets worth an estimated RM758 million in the UK under Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

“An application of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to the UK authorities is being processed through the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) while further discussions with the IACCC is being coordinated to ensure enforcement action is taken systemically and effectively,” the commission said.

In addition, the MACC also revealed that freeze asset orders have been filed against assets in Singapore and Jersey at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 19, with the hearings taking place on June 23 and 25.

“Assets involved include four bank and investment accounts worth RM1.15 billion in Jersey while in Singapore, 12 bank and investment accounts worth RM540 million are involved,” the MACC added.

Requests for further information regarding assets in countries such as the US, Switzerland, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Italy and Japan are being submitted through collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), IACCC and MLA applications through AGC, to enable asset seizure and forfeiture actions to be carried out legally and comprehensively, the commission shared.

“Domestically, the MACC has obtained an order to seize Menara Ilham on June 4, which was carried out the day after. Application to forfeit without prosecution under Section 56 of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 25,” the commission said, adding that statements from Na’imah and her son, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim regarding the ownership of undeclared extraordinary assets were recorded on June 14.

“Consequently, statements will be taken from the second child, Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, who is currently in the UK. All three individuals are the main shareholders of Ilham Baru Sdn Bhd, the company with majority shares in Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and identified as the beneficial owner of Menara Ilham,” it said.

In line with Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009, a notice of asset declaration was handed to 22 individuals identified as relatives or close associates of Diam and Na’imah since yesterday for the purpose of identifying and confirming asset ownership.

The MACC stressed that all actions taken were part of the commission’s functions and role to ensure there was no element of corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power in the management of the country’s wealth.

“The MACC is committed to carrying out its investigation independently, transparently and based on law, without any interference or political interest,” it added. - Bernama