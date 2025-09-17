MACC uses AI and digital systems to strengthen anti-corruption efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is strengthening its anti-graft drive by leveraging artificial intelligence and digital systems to accelerate investigations and enhance governance.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said corruption crimes have expanded through digital transactions including cryptocurrencies and virtual financial systems.

“Artificial intelligence emerges as a new strategic weapon in the battle against corruption, not to replace humans but to empower agencies such as the MACC,” he told Bernama.

He explained that AI enables investigators to filter thousands of financial files within minutes and detect unusual transactions.

“By using platforms such as Sentinel: Criminal Intelligence Analytics, the investigation period can now be shortened from years to just months,” he said.

Ahmad Khusairi noted that AI also functions as an early warning system capable of detecting unusual lavish lifestyles and analysing high-risk public projects.

The commission has introduced various digital systems to improve service management and internal communications alongside AI capabilities.

These include centralised management of complaints and digital case item management implemented through a dedicated platform.

The MACC uses systems that facilitate interaction with other agencies particularly in managing corruption risks or developing anti-corruption plans.

Monitoring and reporting systems for integrity units in public agencies have also been introduced alongside a special database for prevention activities.

In public communications, the MACC introduced a virtual officer avatar known as SARA on TikTok to deliver anti-corruption messages.

The use of AI in MACC’s media management has won several awards including the Gold Award at the 5th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2025.

Ahmad Khusairi stated that AI combined with blockchain technology paves the way for absolute transparency in public procurement systems.

“AI is not replacing humans, but strengthening those fighting against corruption while maintaining public confidence,” he emphasised.

The MACC acknowledges data security and confidentiality risks in harnessing digital technology and AI.

The commission is strengthening controls through strict data governance policies and layered cybersecurity protection technologies. – Bernama