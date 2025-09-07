MADA identifies 10,000 hectares of paddy fields for development

BALING: The Muda Agricultural Development Authority has identified nearly 10,000 hectares of its paddy fields for potential conversion into housing and industrial development projects.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh stated that most of these identified areas are situated around Alor Setar and Jitra within the authority’s current 100,000-hectare paddy field management area.

He explained that district office mapping revealed the nearly 10,000-hectare potential conversion area when overlaid with MADA’s own operational maps.

Ismail clarified that the conversion process would not occur simultaneously across all 10,000 hectares but would instead proceed gradually over an extended period.

The agency will ensure that any converted paddy fields under its supervision are replaced with new cultivation areas to maintain national food security.

MADA is currently in the process of acquiring approximately 3,000 hectares of new land for paddy cultivation to expand its total operational area to 103,000 hectares.

Ismail emphasised that although prime urban areas within the MADA region might be converted for housing or industrial purposes, replacement areas would be developed to compensate for the loss.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday that the federal government had agreed to allow paddy field status conversion in urban areas for housing and industrial development.

Anwar stated that the Cabinet agreed to slightly reduce the size of the rice bowl area after considering the state’s development needs.

The State Secretary is currently engaged in discussions to identify new areas that can accommodate Kedah’s requirements for industry, housing, and commerce. – Bernama