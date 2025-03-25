KUALA LUMPUR: The sacrifices and dedication of members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are immeasurable, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Despite facing numerous challenges and hardships, he said, the Sang Saka Biru team remains steadfast in upholding peace and harmony in the country.

In wishing them a happy Police Day, Fahmi expressed hope that the Rahmah Rebate Incentive for postpaid and prepaid phone bills—introduced in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration—would bring some joy to PDRM personnel, especially with Aidilfitri approaching.

“Continue to serve with justice, dedication, trust, and integrity for the well-being of the people and the country,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Rahmah Rebate Incentive, implemented in collaboration with telecommunications service providers, will benefit more than 127,000 personnel serving with PDRM.

Under this incentive, PDRM members who subscribe to a postpaid plan will receive a one-month rebate on their bill, applicable in either April, May, or June, depending on their billing cycle.

Meanwhile, those subscribed to a prepaid package will receive a one-time prepaid top-up of at least RM30, with the rebate distribution method varying based on the telecommunications service provider.

PDRM members who have yet to update their postpaid or prepaid phone numbers must do so through their respective human resources management departments by April 10 to qualify for the incentive.