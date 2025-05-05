CHELSEA improved their chances of qualifying for the Champions League with a vital 3-1 victory as Liverpool suffered a Premier League title hangover, while United’s winless league run reached six games after a 4-3 defeat at Brentford on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea took the lead through Enzo Fernandez’s early strike at Stamford Bridge.

Jarell Quansah’s second half own goal was followed by Virgil van Dijk’s late reply for Liverpool.

Cole Palmer’s stoppage-time penalty condemned the champions to only their third league defeat this season.

While lacklustre Liverpool had little to play for after winning a record-equalling 20th English crown with a 5-1 rout of Tottenham last weekend, Chelsea had every incentive to secure a priceless three points.

Hoping to return to the Champions League via a top five finish, the Blues sit in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Newcastle after their 1-1 draw at Brighton earlier on Sunday.

Sixth-placed Nottingham Forest will join Chelsea and Newcastle on 63 points if they beat Crystal Palace on Monday.

Third-placed Manchester City are only one point clear of Chelsea and, with three games left, the top five battle is set for a thrilling finale.

“Very important three points, especially at this stage in the season,“ Maresca said.

“For sure, Chelsea has to fight for Champions League and hopefully in the future we can fight for something more important. In this moment we are there and hopefully we can finish there.”

Liverpool’s only other league losses in a triumphant campaign came against Nottingham Forest in September and at Fulham in April.

Manchester United are languishing in 15th place following the latest setback in their wretched top-flight campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s side are focused on salvaging their forgettable season by winning the Europa League.

They will host Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final second leg next Thursday protecting a 3-0 lead and Amorim made a host of changes, resting Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

In the 14th minute, Mason Mount scored only his second league goal for United since joining from Chelsea in 2023 as he took Alejandro Garnacho’s pass and slotted home from eight yards.

But Brentford hit back in the 27th minute when United defender Luke Shaw deflected Michael Kayode’s effort into his own net.

United’s leaky defence were punished in the 33rd minute as Kevin Schade headed Christian Norgaard’s cross past Altay Bayindir.