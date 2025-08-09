Madani Govt pledges to uphold indigenous rights, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the Madani Government’s dedication to preserving the voice, rights, and opportunities of indigenous communities.

He emphasised that this commitment ensures indigenous peoples continue to serve as cultural pillars, protectors of natural resources, and partners in national development.

“Today’s International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples reminds us that the true strength of a country, especially Malaysia, lies in the diversity and heritage we preserve together,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

The 2025 Indigenous Peoples Day is themed ‘Pertahankan Bumi, Pulihkan Tanah, Hijauan Semula Masa Depan – Melalui Kearifan Orang Asal’ (Protect the Earth, Restore the Land, Regreen the Future – Through Indigenous Wisdom).

This annual celebration honours the identity, culture, contributions, and rights of indigenous peoples, who are vital to Malaysia’s diverse heritage. - Bernama