MADANI legal reforms advance with key bills and motions passed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani government’s legal and institutional reforms gained traction as five bills and two key motions were approved in the first week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Key changes include amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 and new penalties for minor littering offences.

The Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025, designed to enhance safeguards for whistleblowers and improve misconduct reporting mechanisms, was passed via majority voice vote after debate by 24 MPs.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), emphasised the government’s dedication to strengthening anti-corruption measures and integrity in both public and private sectors.

She acknowledged that while Act 711 has been in place for over a decade, gaps remain that require attention.

Three additional bills—Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025, Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Streets, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025—aim to improve public cleanliness.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming highlighted that community service orders will now supplement fines for littering offences, targeting items like cigarette butts, plastic waste, and food wrappers.

Nga stressed the importance of fostering civic responsibility and environmental awareness to build a cleaner, more sustainable Malaysia.

The Consumer Credit (Finance) Bill 2025 also passed, addressing regulatory gaps in the credit sector, particularly for vulnerable borrowers at risk of exploitation.

Four other bills were tabled for first reading, including amendments to the Poisons Act and Fisheries Act.

Two significant motions were approved: the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2025 and SUHAKAM’s 2023 Annual Report.

These approvals underscore the government’s commitment to transparency and human rights, reinforcing public trust through rigorous auditing and accountability.

MPs praised the government’s openness in presenting the LKAN report, calling it a progressive move enabling legislative scrutiny and policy improvements.

Azalina noted that debating SUHAKAM’s report strengthens democratic traditions by allowing MPs to assess human rights conditions and propose reforms.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated Malaysia’s unwavering stance on Gaza and Middle East issues, including Iran, despite potential pressure from the US amid ongoing tariff negotiations.

The parliamentary session will continue until Aug 28. - Bernama