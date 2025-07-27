11 stabbed at Walmart in Michigan, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON: At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Police have detained a suspect, though details remain limited.

Munson Medical Center stated on social media, “We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated” following the attack. The hospital noted a “higher-than-usual volume of patients” due to the incident.

Michigan State Police reported they were investigating “a multiple stabbing incident” at the Walmart location. “The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time,“ officials added.

Traverse City, known for its scenic location near Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes, is a popular tourist destination. The sudden violence has shocked the community, with authorities working to determine the motive behind the attack. - AFP