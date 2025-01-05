KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Workers’ Card initiative announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Labour Day celebrations today has been described as a special gift to the workers, with many expressing gratitude for the government’s concern.

In MELAKA, clinic assistant Jaszmina Iskandar, 25, described the MADANI Workers’ Card as the best gift from the government in helping to ease the increasingly challenging cost of living.

She said the initiative not only boosts workers morale, but also encourages employers to be more transparent in safeguarding the welfare of employees.

“Besides reducing our burden, it also motivates us to continue working with honesty and enthusiasm in the future,” she said.

In PAHANG, private sector employee Hafiza Halimi, 35, said the launch of MADANI Workers’ Card is the government’s way of showing its appreciation to the workforce, and it can also boost consumer purchasing power while stimulating the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, in TERENGGANU, the state’s Trade Union Affairs Department director Rosli Zakaria said the initiative is a two-pronged strategy, as it would not only ease the workers’ burdens but also contribute to the strengthening of the economy for industry players involved in offering discounts.

“To me, it’s a win-win situation, workers can enjoy discounts and be more productive, while participating companies benefit from promotions and increased sales,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Echoing the sentiment, Selangor Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Paparaidu urged both workers and employers to work together in support of the Prime Minister’s aspiration to drive national progress.

He stressed the importance of adequate incentives and motivational guidance to ensure that employees remain enthusiastic and loyal, thereby enhancing production quality.

“Commitment from both sides can trigger a domino effect, higher output and quality, increased company revenues and improved national performance,” he said.

Paparaidu also called on employers to re-evaluate fair and equitable rewards to protect the welfare and dignity of their employees.

Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim announced that the MADANI Workers’ Card will allow union members to enjoy discounts on a range of services, with participating companies including AEON, Mydin, Jakel, Marrybrown, Genting, OldTown White Coffee, ZUS Coffee, SOCAR and Bateriku.