MAHAR carries out Qurban Programme in seven countries

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to support vulnerable communities, the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) organisation is implementing its 2025 Qurban Programme in seven countries, benefitting more than 16,000 individuals affected by disasters, war, and extreme poverty.

In a statement, MAHAR said the programme would take place in Somalia, Kenya, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and for Palestinians seeking refuge in Egypt.

The annual initiative is part of MAHAR’s broader effort to assist marginalised communities facing challenges such as malnutrition and humanitarian crises.

“In total, over 16,000 individuals are expected to benefit from MAHAR’s 2025 Qurban Programme, making this one of the organisation’s largest undertakings to date,” the statement said.

MAHAR added that all slaughtering and meat distribution processes adhere strictly to Islamic law, follow health standards, and are transparently overseen by certified local partners in the respective countries.

In Malaysia, the distribution is carried out in an organised manner, involving families of Malaysian Armed Forces personnel at the Sungai Besi Camp, local communities via the Semerah State Assemblyman’s Service Centre, as well as Palestinian and Syrian refugees residing in the country.

Additionally, two cows will be sacrificed in Egypt this year, with the meat distributed to Palestinians taking refuge there.

“A portion of the meat will also be processed and packed as food parcels to be sent into Gaza, as part of MAHAR’s continued commitment to supporting victims of prolonged conflict,” it said.

MAHAR is also carrying out special qurban sacrifices in the name of and on behalf of its members, staff, volunteers, and media partners who have shown extraordinary commitment and dedication to the organisation’s humanitarian missions over the years.

“This initiative is not merely symbolic, but a sincere expression of our appreciation for the collective efforts that have contributed to the success of our humanitarian missions both locally and abroad,” said MAHAR President, Jismi Johari.