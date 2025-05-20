MAINS corporation records increased annual income - Tuanku Muhriz

PORT DICKSON: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir said the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) Corporation has shown a significant increase in its annual income since its establishment in 2021.

He said the decision to set up the agency was right and in line with the aspiration to empower the economy of Muslims in Negeri Sembilan and the success achieved reflected the effectiveness of the planning and implementation of the agency’s initiatives.

“MAINS Corporation also plans various initiatives and strategies to expand the economic resources and strengthen the income of the organisation,” Tuanku Muhriz said after listening to the 2024 Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Briefing presented by MAINS chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Abdul Kadir.

Tuanku Muhriz also stressed that the principles of Maqasid Syariah should continue to be the basis and guideline in the drafting of policies as well as the implementation of religious programmes in the state.

He added that it was important to ensure the planning and actions taken would bring benefits, guarantee the well-being of the ummah and avoid harm.

Earlier, during the briefing, Abdul Aziz said the current estimated income of MAINS Corporation as of April is RM6.1 million.

He also estimated that the agency could generate an income of RM19.8 million by the end of this year compared to the RM17.9 million it made last year and RM14.4 million in 2023.

He also targeted an income of RM24.5 million next year through building rentals, land leases and property development.

“The projects that are being planned under the corporation include the construction of 31 shop lots in Batu 10 Pekan Labu, Nilai and the development of Sekolah Menengah Agama Johol, Kuala Pilah.

“Also being planned are freshwater aquaculture projects in Kampung Sentosa, Paroi as well as the Kg Legong Jaya Rembau People’s Income Initiative-Agro-Entrepreneur Initiative (PR-Intan) Project,” he said.