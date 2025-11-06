KUANTAN: Mainstream media continues to play a pivotal role in promoting Malaysia’s tourism sector by effectively reaching diverse audience demographics, according to Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) president Nigel Wong.

He noted that while digital platforms and social media have become dominant tools in tourism marketing, the role of traditional media including television, radio and print should not be underestimated, particularly in engaging older demographics and the business sector.

“Social media and mainstream media cater to different audiences, making them complementary when promoting various aspects of tourism to distinct demographic groups,” he told Bernama.

Wong emphasised mainstream media’s role as a foundational pillar for long-term tourism success, particularly in highlighting initiatives, programmes and products.

Echoing Wong’s views, Malaysian Association of Hotels Pahang Chapter chairman Charles B Peter said mainstream media remained relevant due to its engaging content, credible information and adherence to journalistic standards.

“We know that social media is very active nowadays, but mainstream media retains the unique advantage of providing accurate, accountable information.

“I believe that before airing any programme, mainstream media undergo proper editing, and the quality of its presentation remains more engaging compared to social media,” he said.

Charles pointed out that the media’s tourism role extends beyond destination promotion, serving as a platform to address industry concerns including infrastructure development, safety improvements and accessibility to national landmarks.

Meanwhile, he called for enhanced collaboration between media agencies, local authorities (PBT) and tourism associations to showcase hidden-gem destinations while preserving their cultural heritage.

“I propose coordinated media familiarisation trips with tourism associations to identify and develop potential attractions,“ he said, suggesting that this approach would better highlight regional history and local culture.

Recognising the media’s role and contributions to the nation’s development, National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) is celebrated annually on May 29, and this year, the main event for the celebration will take place on June 14 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC KL) and will be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, more than 1,000 media practitioners, locals and from abroad, are expected to attend the event organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency.