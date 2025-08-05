MAIPk allocates RM5.5m for Asnaf empowerment programmes in Perak

IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) has set aside RM5.5 million this year to fund two key initiatives—the Asnaf Economic Empowerment Programme (Proper A) and the Asnaf Entrepreneur Umbrella Programme (UPAYA).

CEO Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh said Proper A now adopts a dynamic model focusing on four sectors: smartphone repairs, mobile hairdressing, coffee franchises, and Roti Kaya Junus outlets. Participants receive RM8,000 to RM14,000 in financial aid, tailored to their business type, alongside training.

“Mobile business participants get a motorcycle and starter kit, while franchisees gain full brand support to ease operations,“ he said after launching UPAYA. Monitoring will span three to six months to ensure effective fund utilisation.

Under UPAYA, MAIPk has aided 60 Asnaf food entrepreneurs with equipment, training, and mentorship. “This lifts small-scale traders, resolves financial hurdles, and boosts household incomes,“ Syamsul added. The council aims to break poverty cycles and foster sustainable livelihoods. - Bernama