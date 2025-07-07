MAIS reinforces Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah principles in Selangor Islamic affairs

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah principles in the state’s Islamic administration, ensuring it remains free from deviant influences.

Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, MAIS chairman, stated that the council, alongside the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), the Selangor Mufti Department, and other agencies, will enhance awareness programmes to deepen public understanding of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed.

“These efforts include structured Islamic teaching programmes led by certified instructors and religious activities conducted in mosques and suraus,” he said in a statement.

Salehuddin highlighted that this initiative aligns with the decree of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the Sultan of Selangor, who stressed the importance of preserving faith purity and legally defining the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah position.

“A strong grasp of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed is essential for fostering unity among Muslims,” he added.

The Selangor State Legislative Assembly also passed the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2025, which clarifies appointment criteria for MAIS members, ensuring adherence to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed.

The amendment aims to prevent individuals with extreme or liberal views from influencing Islamic affairs in Selangor. The Bill was unanimously approved after a debate involving six assemblymen. – Bernama