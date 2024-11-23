Major telcos offer attractive Internet, device packages at 2TM Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading telecommunications companies (telcos) are offering various attractive Internet and device packages at the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention, which runs for three days starting yesterday.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative aims to provide visitors with affordable and appealing options through dedicated booths set up by the companies.

“Our ministry has its own focus, and we have requested five major telecommunications companies to open exhibition spaces.

“They are also offering special packages, including discounts on devices and attractive plans, so we invite the public to explore these enticing Internet packages,” he told reporters after visiting the media room at the event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Also present were the Ministry of Communications Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj; Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus and Executive Editor Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, noted that the programme has been running smoothly, with all facilities and comfort provided for media personnel covering the event.

“I’ve been informed that nearly 100 media personnel have registered to cover the three-day programme.

“In addition, based on feedback, the most popular booths so far are those offering helmet exchanges and the reprinting of Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) certificates, which can now be obtained for just RM10,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that, for the first time, members of the public can obtain replacements for lost or damaged SPM certificates at a reduced rate of RM10 during the programme.

Muhammad Zairil Aiman Yusri, a MyStep staff member from the Examination Board of the Ministry of Education (KPM), said the standard replacement cost for the certificate is RM30, but the special rate is available only until the programme ends this Sunday.

He added that individuals who took the SPM from 1994 onwards are eligible for the offer and that they need only walk in to the KPM service counter at the 2TM programme and present their identification card to obtain their replacement certificate.