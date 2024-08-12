PETALING JAYA: A social media influencer and entrepreneur who made a racially driven remark was fined RM40,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court on Saturday (Dec 6).

Last year, Mariyah Yaakob, 49, also known as ‘Makcik Kemboja’ on social media claimed in a video that Malays are lazy, Berita Harian reported.

Sessions judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman handed down the sentence during the trial on Saturday which saw Mariyah and her son, Ezuan Hafsham Mohd Hisyam, 23, change their plea to guilty for their charges.

Furthermore, Ezuan Hafsham was acquitted by the same court on a good behaviour bond of RM10,000 without collateral of a year with a Malaysian guarantor, for the offense of sharing the video.

Not only that, Mariyah also shared her gratitude to those who have lent their support in the midst of this case, besides asking to be given another chance to start afresh.

“Thank you to those who have supported me... I am very grateful, Alhamdulillah. Thank you for giving me the chance to start a new life,“ she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Mariyah’s lawyer, Kamal Hisham , said she made many videos and content that contained “motivational elements”, as quoted, to share her experiences with everyone else.

However, in making a video of the same kind, Kamal said his client crossed a line, in the eyes of the law to the point her case was brought to court.

He said that Mariyah realised her mistake and is remorseful about it.

With a “pure heart”, as quoted, the entrepreneur publicly apologised two times, both of which were broadcasted and reported by the media.