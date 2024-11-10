KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded all BN Members of Parliament (MPs) to play their role effectively and responsibly in the Parliament session, which starts on Monday (Oct 14), by ensuring the voices and interests of the people are heard.

He said this when speaking at the BN pre-council session yesterday in preparation for the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament from Oct 14 to Dec 12.

“Political stability is the key to national development and we must be committed to always support this effort for the wellbeing of the people and the future of the country,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Ahmad Zahid said that, during the meeting, he and the BN elected representatives heard presentations from BN Ministers and Deputy Ministers on issues that will be discussed in this Parliament session, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled to table the MADANI Budget 2025 on Oct 18.