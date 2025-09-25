Malaysia activates diplomatic channels for safety of Gaza flotilla mission

SEPANG: The Malaysian government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of 34 Malaysians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla alongside more than 500 international participants currently facing a precarious situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that Malaysia is prepared to activate diplomatic channels through friendly nations in the region to guarantee the safety of all participants since Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel.

“We will seek assistance from friendly countries to help as much as possible, not for the 34 Malaysians, but for the entire flotilla of over 500 people, so that swift action can be taken to ensure their safety,” he told reporters after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre at the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations Central Warehouse here.

Ahmad Zahid said he would hold discussions with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin soon to coordinate immediate diplomatic efforts and explore the best strategies for both aid delivery and the safe return of the Malaysian participants.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister also expressed his deep appreciation for the 34 Malaysians involved in the mission, calling them national heroes and heroines for bravely delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza despite facing numerous threats and dangers.

“They have sailed a long way, braving risks including bombings and drone attacks. I urge all Malaysians to pray for the success of this mission, which is currently in a yellow alert zone and expected to enter a red zone soon,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the GSF mission involving participants from 45 countries also demonstrates growing global support for Palestine, and that even countries previously aligned with Israel such as the United Kingdom are now shifting their stance.

“This mission is not just about religion; it is about universal humanity. Gaza is suffering from starvation and oppression, and our heroes are showing extraordinary courage by representing Malaysia in delivering necessary aid and assistance,” he noted.

Ahmad Zahid also condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on refugees in Gaza, calling them acts of intimidation aimed at deterring the GSF convoy.

He said the situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with nearly three-quarters of the territory destroyed by bombings, leaving Palestinians as virtual refugees in their own homeland.

Media reports citing European Union sources have warned of escalating threats from Israel as the flotilla sails through international waters.

The GSF is currently crossing the Mediterranean Sea carrying food, medical supplies, and a message of peace and is scheduled to arrive in Gaza’s waters by the end of this month. – Bernama