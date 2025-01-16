Malaysia addresses overtourism risk with sustainable tourism measures

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is addressing the risks of overtourism, by focusing on sustainable tourism practices and infrastructure development, to protect its natural and cultural heritage.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk P. Manoharan said that, although Malaysia has not experienced widespread overtourism, certain locations, such as Semporna in Sabah, are beginning to encounter challenges.

Therefore, he emphasised the importance of preserving these locations in their current state, while enhancing infrastructure in areas with significant potential for sustainable tourism.

“We are very cautious. We do not want overtourism in our country. We want to preserve nature and adventure (of these destinations), so that the surrounding habitats remain undisturbed (by the overtourism),” he said.

Manoharan said this at the international media briefing on Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), which was held today at the Johor Convention Centre (Persada), in conjunction with the ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), which is a component of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 programmes.

According to Manoharan, Malaysia has outlined several strategies to ensure a balance between tourism growth and preservation, including improving the infrastructure in lesser-known destinations to better distribute visitor traffic.

“This initiative involves collaboration between local stakeholders and state governments, to develop specific infrastructure to facilitate the movement of tourists,” he said.

On the other hand, Manoharan highlighted Malaysia’s proactive measures to limit visitor numbers in ecologically sensitive areas, such as national parks and marine parks, to protect the environment.

He also observed a shift in tourist behaviour since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more travellers opting for less crowded destinations over overly popular ones, particularly during peak periods, such as long weekends and summer vacations.

The ATF 2025, taking place here from Jan 15-20, aims to promote regional tourism products, facilitate knowledge sharing, build valuable networking, and enhance cooperation with global tourism leaders to boost tourist arrivals in ASEAN.