Malaysia adopts integrated strategy to combat child sexual crimes

PUTRAJAYA: The government will implement an integrated strategy involving multiple ministries and agencies to combat the alarming 53.2% increase in sexual crimes against children over the past four years.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the initiative following a National Social Council (MSN) meeting, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated response.

Statistics reveal a sharp rise in cases, from 2,541 in 2020 to 3,892 in 2024, with victim numbers climbing by 55.7%.

Ahmad Zahid attributed the surge to evolving criminal tactics, including deepfake technology and digital identity theft.

“The Home Ministry, police, and relevant agencies will collaborate to address this issue firmly and effectively,“ he said.

A key measure includes a November seminar titled “Child Protection: Addressing Cyber Threats and Sexual Crimes.”

The meeting also reviewed progress on the National Social Policy 2030 and the upcoming 2026-2030 Action Plan, set for Cabinet approval in October.

Homelessness among untreated mentally ill individuals was another concern, prompting support for a Health Ministry task force to establish psychiatric care homes.

Additionally, discussions covered Islamic preschool education reforms and graduate skills mismatches, with 2.06 million graduates currently underemployed.

The MyMAHIR initiative, offering industry-aligned training and job guarantees, aims to bridge this gap, with 66 programmes approved in high-demand sectors like AI and green energy.

MSN membership has also expanded to include five more ministries for stronger policy execution. – Bernama