Malaysia aims for ITU Council re-election to boost digital inclusion

GENEVA: Malaysia has officially declared its bid for re-election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027-2030 term.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the candidacy during the World Summit on the Information Society+20 High-Level Event (WSIS+20).

Fahmi emphasised Malaysia’s active contributions to the ITU, including leadership in Partner2Connect initiatives, chairing ITU Study Groups, and organising capacity-building programmes.

“We are seeking re-election to the ITU Council for 2027-2030. Our goal is clear: to help build a more connected, informed, and inclusive global society,“ he stated.

Malaysia currently holds a seat on the ITU Council for the 2023-2026 term, allowing the nation to influence strategic policy and advocate for Asia’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure needs.

The ITU, a UN agency, plays a crucial role in global spectrum allocation, standardising communication networks, and reducing digital inequality. - Bernama