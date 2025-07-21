Scuffle at London opera as performer displays Palestinian flag

LONDON: A performer at London’s Royal Opera House caused a stir by displaying a Palestinian flag during the curtain call of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore. The incident, captured in online footage, showed a brief scuffle as a staff member attempted to remove the flag.

The Royal Ballet and Opera condemned the act, calling it “wholly inappropriate” and unauthorised.

A spokesperson stated, “The display of the flag was an unauthorised action by the artist.”

Audience members described the moment as extraordinary. One witness posted on X, “During the curtain call, one of the background artists came on stage waving a Palestine flag.

Just stood there, no bowing or shouting. Someone off stage kept trying to take it off him. Incredible.”

This follows a trend of artists expressing solidarity with Gaza, including acts at Glastonbury Festival.

Police are investigating musician Bob Vylan for leading anti-Israeli army chants, while Kneecap’s Liam O’Hanna faces charges over alleged support for banned groups Hamas and Hezbollah. - AFP