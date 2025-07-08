Malaysia aims to boost economic ties with BRICS nations via AI and trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is dedicated to enhancing economic, trade, and investment collaboration with BRICS countries, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) to drive inclusive growth.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz emphasised the importance of leveraging AI opportunities, stating, “With ASEAN’s digital economy expected to reach US$2 trillion by 2030, this is a golden opportunity that we cannot afford to waste.”

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that discussions with BRICS partners and business leaders provided Malaysian firms with avenues to explore emerging markets and investment prospects in forward-looking sectors. He reaffirmed MITI’s commitment to supporting local businesses in expanding into new markets.

“Malaysia’s commitment is to strengthen a rules-based and inclusive trading system,” he said. “Together, we build a more just and progressive global economic future.”

The minister was part of the delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Brazil.