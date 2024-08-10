Malaysia aims to strengthen ASEAN’s position as 2025 chair - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will play a key role in elevating ASEAN to a stronger position during its chairmanship next year, Unity government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits starting today in Vientiane, Laos, where Malaysia will officially assume the ASEAN chairmanship on Oct 11.

“Malaysia will officially take on the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025, which is something we greatly look forward to.

“Malaysia will ensure that ASEAN is positioned better, and Insya-Allah, we will emphasise several key principles upheld by ASEAN,” he told a press conference here today.

Malaysia has held the ASEAN Chairmanship four times, in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Separately, Fahmi reaffirmed Malaysia’s firm stance in supporting the Palestinian people’s quest for an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra urged the international community to unite, take firm action and hold the Zionist Israeli regime accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

All nations must act to end these atrocities immediately, the statement read.