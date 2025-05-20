MAKKAH: The Tabung Haji (TH) Treatment Centre in Madinah has obtained the permit approval (Tasrih) from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health to operate fully the health facility for the 1445H/2025M haj season.

Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation Mohd Hisham Harun said Malaysia was among the first three countries to receive the approval for the Madinah sector, attributing this to the strategic collaboration between TH and Saudi German Hospital, being implemented for the first time this haj season.

“This approval not only proves the level of compliance (of TH Treatmnent Centre ) with international regulations, but is also a form of recognition of the high standards of the Malaysian health service system in caring for the welfare and health of pilgrims in the Holy Land,“ he told a media conference here today.

He said TH’s health facilities went through a strict inspection process set by the Saudi Arabian health authorities and directly supervised by the Saudi German Hospital before being approved.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisham said that a total of 141 Malaysian pilgrims have received health treatment since their arrival in the Holy Land, either at the TH Treatment Centre or at local hospitals in Saudi Arabia.

“Of the total, 129 pilgrims received treatment at TH health facilities, while 12 pilgrims were referred to the Saudi Arabian hospitals. In Makkah alone, a total of 97 pilgrims received treatment, with 89 at the TH Treatment Centre and eight at local hospitals.

“Meanwhile, in Madinah, 44 pilgrims sought treatment with 40 people at TH facilities and four others at Saudi Arabian hospitals,” he said.

He said the cases that were treated involved various health problems, including respiratory diseases such as coughs and colds, ear, nose and throat (ENT) problems, muscle and joint problems and skin diseases.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisham said so far, two Malaysian pilgrims were confirmed to have died in Makkah, both due to heart attacks.

He said the first death involved Norizan Tambonan Nordin, 47, from Batu Pahat, Johor, who died at 7 am last Friday, while the second was Abdullah Mat, 59, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, who died at 5.10 am yesterday, after collapsing while performing the circumambulation of the Grand Mosque.

“Their bodies were buried at the Syariee Cemetery, Makkah. TH will perform the badal haj for them,” he said.