Malaysia and ASEAN drive peace talks as Myanmar crisis improves

KUALA LUMPUR: The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar has seen notable improvements compared to previous conditions, thanks to ongoing efforts and support from ASEAN, with Malaysia playing an active role in facilitating peace negotiations, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Myanmar remains willing to continue cooperation and discussions with Malaysia under the ASEAN framework, opening the door for progress on key issues in the country.

“We have initiated talks, and as I mentioned in Parliament, I have personally met with both the current Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government to reach some agreements.

“First, a ceasefire; second, to enable humanitarian aid access; and third, to continue dialogue aimed at stopping attacks, especially those affecting Karen, Rakhine, and Rohingya areas.

“So far, the situation is far better compared to previous developments,” he said in reply to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) during Minister’s Question Time, regarding Malaysia’s role in Myanmar’s humanitarian conflict.

Meanwhile, in reply to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) on aid efforts in Myanmar, Anwar said humanitarian operations have been ramped up with the establishment of a military field hospital in Myanmar, operating for several months with consent from both sides.

“The military field hospital has been operational for months, with the condition that no new attacks occur and that a ceasefire is maintained.

“This initiative also aims to protect the long-oppressed Rohingya community. For the first time in months, they have felt some relief without severe attacks, although some isolated incidents have been reported,” he explained.

The Prime Minister added that diplomatic negotiations will continue, with several ASEAN foreign ministers, including those from Thailand and Indonesia, expected to visit Myanmar at the end of this month as part of a coordinated effort to find a sustainable solution.

Regarding conflicts in southern Thailand and the Philippines, Anwar said that discussions have reached the highest level among leaders of the involved countries, but both sides have yet to agree on using an ASEAN framework for resolution.

“Both the Prime Minister of Thailand and the President of the Philippines have agreed that Malaysia should monitor developments, not interfere, but help facilitate solutions to the ongoing tensions and incidents in southern Thailand and southern Philippines,” he said. - Bernama