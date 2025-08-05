MyMall platform hits RM24.3 million sales with 3,407 vendors

KUALA LUMPUR: The MyMall digital sales platform has achieved RM24.3 million in sales, with 3,407 registered vendors as of July 31, according to Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Ramanan noted a significant sales increase of RM15 million in the first seven months of 2025. “Micro, small, and medium enterprises (PMKS) are encouraged to register on MyMall and leverage its free marketing space,“ he said.

The initiative aims to help entrepreneurs manage rising costs while expanding their online businesses. Ramanan was responding to a query from Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) regarding measures to protect sellers from fee hikes on platforms like Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada.

KUSKOP has introduced multiple programmes, including EmpowerPKK, the TikTok Shop Live Hub, and BizClinic by INSKEN, to support entrepreneurs. Collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) ensures fair e-commerce regulations.

“The Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) is reviewing the digital economy under the Competition Act to prevent unregulated cost increases,“ Ramanan added, addressing concerns over foreign sellers dominating the market. - Bernama