Malaysia and Bangladesh boost cultural ties for stronger bilateral relations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Bangladesh are strengthening their cultural partnership to reinforce bilateral relations, with a focus on fostering mutual understanding through shared traditions. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, Md Shameem Ahsan, highlighted the role of cultural festivities in bridging communities, noting the strong presence of Bangladeshis in Malaysia as a foundation for deeper engagement.

“Cultural festivities can be an important and effective tool to connect communities. Bangladesh and Malaysia enjoy cordial relations and share many similarities, including dietary habits, race, and other aspects,” Ahsan said during the Bangladesh Festival, organised by the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia. The event showcased dance, music, and cultural expressions to promote appreciation of Bangladeshi heritage among Malaysians.

Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), emphasised the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties. “Culture and diversity play a vital role in building peace and promoting friendship and inclusion. We offer a platform for Bangladeshis to share their heritage, while enabling Malaysians to experience its richness,” he said.

Shaharuddin added that MOTAC would continue collaborating with foreign missions to promote Malaysia’s cultural outreach, including the upcoming Malaysia Festival in 2026. These efforts align with Malaysia’s goal of positioning itself as a cultural hub, complementing its natural attractions. The “Visit Malaysia” campaign further underscores the nation’s commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering international friendships.