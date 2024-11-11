Malaysia and Egypt pledge stronger defence and security cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Egypt have pledged to bolster their defence and security cooperation through regular dialogue, information sharing, joint training, and addressing transnational crimes such as cybersecurity threats and cryptocurrency fraud.

In a joint statement by Malaysia and Egypt during the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the republic, Anwar and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recognised the longstanding and robust defence and security relationship between the two countries.

“Both sides concurred on the need to undertake necessary measures to enhance and expand cooperation in these areas.

“These include, among other efforts, regular dialogue and consultations, information sharing, joint training, counter-terrorism initiatives, and addressing transnational crimes, such as cybersecurity threats and cryptocurrency fraud,” the statement read.

The establishment of the Defence Attaché Office in Cairo in May this year reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to deepening and further strengthening defence cooperation with Egypt, it added.

Anwar arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a four-day official visit at the invitation of El-Sisi. This is Anwar’s second visit to Egypt as Prime Minister.

On Sunday, Anwar paid a courtesy call on El-Sisi and the two leaders held a four-eye meeting before the bilateral meeting. The two leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on pressing global issues of concern.

Leveraging this new phase of closer friendship and cooperation, Anwar and El-Sisi agreed to elevate bilateral relations between the two countries to the level of a strategic partnership in the near future, serving as a catalyst for further progress and development, as well as enabling synergy in efforts towards creating a stable, just, and equitable world.

The joint statement stated that the two leaders recognised the potential of their respective economies and expressed confidence in the continued growth of trade and two-way investment activities.

“The leaders highlighted that the comprehensive and resilient trade and investment relationships between the two countries are based on common interest in free, fair, and open trade. They also agreed that the ASEAN FTAs and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) would continue to deliver benefits to Malaysia and Egypt, respectively,” the statement read.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of maintaining and enhancing cooperation and support in higher education and training between the two countries.

“In this vein, Malaysia appreciates Egypt’s gesture of friendship in offering scholarship opportunities for Malaysian students to pursue further studies in Egyptian institutions of higher learning.

“Both leaders also discussed ways to diversify collaboration between respective ministries to address issues and advance mutually beneficial arrangements,” the statement read.

On cultural exchanges, Anwar and El-Sisi agreed that Malaysia and Egypt would continue to be popular destinations for students and experts to advance their studies and research in cultural knowledge, and they would work together to maintain the positive momentum of cooperation.

The leaders acknowledged the benefits of cultural exchanges between Malaysia and Egypt which will promote friendship and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, both leaders affirmed their commitment to step up efforts to tackle issues related to climate change. They agreed for a balanced approach between climate ambition and sustainable development.

In establishing the crucial framework to initiate and execute more dynamic and active cooperation in various fields, Malaysia and Egypt look forward to expediting the conclusion of several pending Memoranda of Understanding and agreements.

During the visit, Anwar and El-Sisi witnessed the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) in the field of Islamic affairs.