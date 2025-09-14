Malaysia and Indonesia agree to open Tebedu-Entikong trade route

KUCHING: Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to open an official trade route between Tebedu in southwest Sarawak and Entikong in Kalimantan, marking a significant milestone in strengthening cross-border economic collaboration.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the agreement was reached during a recent bilateral meeting in Jakarta, where he joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

“At the meeting, I raised the matter of Tebedu and Entikong as potential trade gateways, and their authorities were open to the idea.

“He (Prabowo) said, let’s open it for business between Malaysia and Indonesia through Tebedu and Entikong. It means it becomes a trading point between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Community Hostel and its 70th Anniversary Celebration here last night. The event was attended by DBNA adviser Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, and DBNA President Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik.

Abang Johari said the initiative could pave the way for joint collaboration between Sarawak and Indonesia in developing economic sectors along the border, particularly benefiting the Bidayuh communities in those areas.

He said Sarawak is already supplying electricity to Kalimantan, and the neighbouring country has expressed interest in expanding power connectivity from Lubok Antu in Sri Aman to Badau in West Kalimantan.

“This requires us to strengthen our energy capacity. In doing so, it will create a foundation for deeper collaboration with Indonesia, especially in building an integrated economy within the Asian framework,” he said.

The Premier said the development of Tebedu and Entikong as a trade route would unlock new opportunities in commerce, energy and regional cooperation, driving Malaysia and Indonesia towards a modern, resilient and well-integrated economy.

“Our future economy will be stronger and more competitive, positioning us to play a significant role in the regional high-value economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari announced an additional RM4 million to complete the community hostel, bringing the total project cost to RM20 million, including furniture and other essential facilities.

The hostel project, worth RM16 million, commenced in 2021. The nine-storey building comprises accommodation facilities, a gallery and function rooms, and was completed this year. - Bernama