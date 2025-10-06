Malaysia and Pakistan demand concrete action to end Gaza suffering

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Pakistan have jointly urged the international community to take concrete action to end the prolonged suffering of millions of Palestinians in Gaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said both nations stand united in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for humanitarian access to Gaza to be restored without delay.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s unwavering stance during their meeting in Doha, emphasising that declarations alone are insufficient to end Palestinian misery.

Anwar noted Malaysia views favourably the 20-point peace initiative proposed by United States President Donald Trump while maintaining reservations on certain aspects.

He stressed the initiative’s importance in demanding an end to what he described as insane bombings and killings by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

This demand is now clearly echoed by Arab nations, Muslim-majority countries, and most countries worldwide according to the Prime Minister.

Anwar expressed hope that with United States support and broader international commitment, sustainable peace could be achieved.

He emphasised the critical need for immediate humanitarian assistance access to Gaza amid ongoing conflict.

The Prime Minister described continued bombings and killings of women and babies in 2025 as totally insane after years of Palestinian hardship.

He believes their joint position supporting peace initiatives will hopefully bring closer durable and just peace for Palestine.

Anwar also commented on regional tensions between Pakistan and India in South Asia during the press conference.

He stressed the vital importance of regional cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting stability.

The Prime Minister concluded that regional unity in counter-terrorism collaboration remains essential for South Asia’s security. – Bernama