Malaysia and Pakistan strengthen Muslim ummah solidarity and condemn Gaza genocide

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Pakistan have reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening Muslim ummah solidarity and upholding Islamic values while condemning the Gaza genocide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued a joint statement following their bilateral meeting today.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving international challenges through peaceful means in accordance with international law and United Nations resolutions.

They discussed geopolitical issues including Middle East conflicts and the humanitarian situation affecting Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Both leaders strongly condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza and reiterated unwavering support for Palestinian self-determination.

They called for an immediate unconditional permanent ceasefire and an end to the blockade on Gaza.

The leaders demanded protection for all civilians and unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to affected populations immediately.

Anwar and Shehbaz commended international efforts to find pragmatic measures for granting Palestinian statehood.

They discussed escalating threats to regional peace and security while underscoring the importance of restraint by all sides.

The leaders emphasised respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states while agreeing disputes must be resolved peacefully.

They reaffirmed commitment to a peaceful stable Afghanistan and sustainable future for its people.

Both leaders emphasised continued engagement with interim Afghan authorities particularly in combating terrorism.

They highlighted the need for inclusive governance and protection of fundamental rights in Afghanistan.

Anwar and Shehbaz stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance and capacity building for Afghan population.

Meanwhile both leaders condemned all forms of Islamophobia xenophobia and incitement to violence.

They reaffirmed their call for the international community to undertake concerted action against religious discrimination.

Both leaders underscored the importance of promoting mutual respect tolerance and understanding among religions.

They welcomed the adoption of UN General Assembly resolutions reaffirming the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The leaders encouraged the UN Secretary-General to develop an action-oriented plan to effectively address Islamophobia.

They lauded the appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé as United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

Both leaders expressed support for his mandate in collective international efforts to counter intolerance and promote peaceful coexistence. – Bernama