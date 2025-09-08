Malaysia and Philippines strengthen ASEAN cooperation in bilateral talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr have held discussions to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation.

The leaders conducted a telephone conversation focusing on efforts to reinforce ties between Malaysia and the Philippines within the ASEAN framework.

Their discussion covered regional security issues and economic development priorities facing Southeast Asian nations.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening ASEAN’s unity and cohesion amid current geopolitical challenges.

The conversation also addressed recent developments in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict situation.

Prime Minister Anwar highlighted the need for joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability through continued commitment.

Malaysia currently chairs ASEAN for 2024 under the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability.

The country will host more than 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes and summits throughout its chairmanship year.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, having previously led the regional bloc in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. – Bernama