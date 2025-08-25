Malaysia and Singapore sign submarine rescue cooperation agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore have established a collaborative arrangement to strengthen their Submarine Emergency Escape and Rescue capabilities.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that this partnership would benefit both nations through shared expertise and equipment during emergencies.

“We believe that collaboration with any country, such as Singapore, can help us in the event of a disaster,“ he told reporters after receiving Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing at Wisma Pertahanan.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that neighbouring countries can provide faster assistance compared to distant nations due to geographical proximity.

He noted that few ASEAN countries operate submarines besides Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Both defence ministers witnessed the signing ceremony of the mutual submarine rescue support arrangement between their governments.

Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain and Republic of Singapore Navy Chief Rear Admiral Sean Wat signed the agreement.

Mohamed Khaled highlighted that as neighbouring countries sharing strategic waterways, this cooperation enables faster and more effective responses to submarine emergencies.

The Strategic Communications Division of the Naval Headquarters confirmed that both navies will serve as main implementing agencies for this initiative.

National Rescue Coordinators from both countries will ensure smooth communication and operational execution.

The operational coverage includes key waters such as the South China Sea, Singapore Strait, and Malacca Strait.

This ensures rescue capabilities can be deployed along vital maritime routes crucial for regional security and international trade.

Both countries committed to providing rescue assistance for any submarine distress incidents through this collaboration.

Access to complete SMER systems and updated operational frameworks enhances force readiness for high-risk operations.

The cooperation involves exchanging technical data and operational information between both parties.

Aligned systems and uniform procedures enable quicker and more effective operational coordination during actual incidents. – Bernama