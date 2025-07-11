Malaysia and US strengthen ties in trade, security, and nuclear cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the United States have reinforced their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties across trade, security, defence, and emerging sectors. The reaffirmation came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry stated that both nations acknowledged the vast potential for expanding cooperation into new areas that would benefit their citizens. “Both sides reflected on the longstanding relations between Malaysia and the United States, built over decades on a foundation of mutual respect, trust, and shared interests,“ the ministry said. Discussions also covered regional and global developments, with both parties expressing optimism for continued engagement.

A key highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, marking a significant step in US support for Malaysia’s nuclear energy sector. The agreement facilitates collaboration in technical expertise, regulatory frameworks, workforce training, and nuclear applications in agriculture, industry, and healthcare.

The 58th AMM, held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, focuses on inclusivity and sustainability. Over 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and partner nations are attending 24 ministerial-level meetings over four days. Notably, Malaysia was Secretary Rubio’s sole stop in Asia, highlighting the importance of US-Malaysia relations. - Bernama