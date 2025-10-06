Malaysia appreciates Pakistan’s contributions and seeks stronger ties

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia appreciates the contributions of Pakistan’s professionals, workers and students in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the government values the presence of Pakistanis working and studying in Malaysia during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“We will give preference for them to stay and contribute here,“ Anwar stated.

He highlighted the close ties Malaysia and Pakistan have shared since Malaysia’s independence in 1957 across education, culture, defence and economic cooperation.

Both countries are now exploring new collaboration areas including defence, agriculture, digital economy, energy and technology-related fields.

“Our joint aspiration is that we need to further enhance this collaboration in all fields,“ Anwar explained.

He noted that geopolitical uncertainties make defence cooperation particularly important alongside new technology exploration.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues including peace efforts in the India-Pakistan subcontinent and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Anwar emphasized that Malaysia’s restored political stability enables more effective future cooperation with Pakistan.

Shehbaz received an official welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex during his three-day official visit to Malaysia.

This visit reciprocates Anwar’s official trip to Pakistan in October 2024, reflecting deepening bilateral relations.

Malaysia and Pakistan elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019 after establishing diplomatic ties in 1957.

Bilateral trade reached RM8.07 billion in 2024, representing a 25.5% increase from the previous year. – Bernama