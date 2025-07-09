Malaysia boosts global trade ties, attracts investments under PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent diplomatic missions to Italy, France, and Brazil have elevated Malaysia’s profile as a competitive investment hub and strategic trade partner.

The visits have unlocked new economic opportunities while reinforcing the nation’s commitment to equitable global cooperation.

Anwar highlighted the significance of these engagements in a post on X, noting that high-value investments would bolster Malaysia’s economy and create quality jobs.

He emphasised that participation in the BRICS summit expanded market access for local businesses, positioning Malaysia advantageously in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The prime minister underscored the importance of fostering strong bilateral ties with Europe, Latin America, and BRICS nations. These efforts align with Malaysia’s broader goal of advancing the Global South’s development agenda.

“Our diplomatic missions are not just about building relationships but ensuring concrete benefits for our people and securing Malaysia’s future,” Anwar stated.

He credited the success of these engagements to the professionalism of the Malaysian delegation, which included government officials, agency representatives, and business leaders.

Looking ahead, Anwar affirmed that Malaysia would continue pursuing new avenues of international cooperation.

“We remain committed to strengthening our global presence and delivering prosperity for all Malaysians,” he said. - Bernama