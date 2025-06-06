Malaysia, Brunei boost disaster, security cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Brunei continue to strengthen their commitment to expanding regional cooperation in disaster preparedness and cross-border security, in addition to enhancing the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid said the commitment was expressed during a bilateral meeting with Brunei’s Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Setia Awang Ahmaddin Abdul Rahman, on the sidelines of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2025 in Geneva.

He expressed appreciation for Brunei’s readiness to continue joint training between the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and Brunei’s National Disaster Management Centre, including knowledge transfer programmes and training based on best practices.

“We also agreed to intensify joint exercises and field training, including rescue operations and emergency simulations, which were recently conducted.

“These trainings not only foster trust between agencies but are also essential in coordinating operating procedures in the event of cross-border disasters,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said Malaysia and Brunei had proven that close neighbourly ties, combined with strong commitment, could build more robust regional cooperation in disaster and security matters.

He gave his assurance that the synergy would continue to be strengthened in the interest of the safety and well-being of the people in both countries.