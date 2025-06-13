Malaysia chairs 50th ASEAN AUDIT committee meeting in Jakarta

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is chairing the 50th ASEAN Audit Committee (AAC) Meeting today in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The meeting, which brings together representatives from the 10 ASEAN member states, is chaired by Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in her capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Audit Committee.

The National Audit Department (NADM) in a statement today, said during the AAC meeting, the audited financial statements, operational assessments, risk management systems and internal controls of the ASEAN Secretariat are reviewed, followed up on and evaluated for potential improvement.

“Additionally, the meeting reviews the Annual Audit Plan and the Internal Audit Report related to the operations of the ASEAN Secretariat, ensuring continuous improvements are made to enhance the effectiveness of internal controls and operational efficiency.

“As Chair of the meeting, Malaysia is fully committed to playing an active and leading role in upholding the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity. These efforts aim to strengthen stakeholder’s trust and bolster ASEAN’s resilience, in alignment with the theme of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’,” the statement added.

With the collaborative support of all ASEAN Member States, this meeting is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the governance of financial management within the ASEAN Secretariat.

The outcome of AAC Meeting will be presented to the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR).