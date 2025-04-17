KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China have agreed to establish a Joint Foreign and Defence Dialogue Mechanism to further expand channels for high-level strategic communication and platforms for political security cooperation.

A joint statement issued in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia noted that both sides firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and making efforts to promote national unity, stability, development and prosperity.

“Malaysia reiterates its firm commitment to the One-China Policy, as per the Joint Communique signed by the leaders of both countries on May 31, 1974.

“Consistent with the One China Policy, Malaysia recognises the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, Taiwan is an inalienable territory of the People’s Republic of China, and in order for China to achieve national reunification, will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan,” the joint statement said.

According to the joint statement, Malaysia and China also agreed to improve and make good use of the cooperation mechanisms for national security, defence, law enforcement, and carry out more exchanges and cooperation in fields such as joint exercises and training, exchange visits and courses for officials.

Both sides reiterated their opposition to any form of terrorism and will jointly combat transnational crime to contribute to regional peace and stability.

The joint statement said Malaysia and China also agreed to maintain close high-level interaction and strengthen strategic communication and mutual trust so as to provide strategic guidance for the long-term and stable development of bilateral relations.

The two sides also reiterated their firm mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, while China reaffirmed its commitment to the Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness in Neighbourhood Diplomacy as well as its policy of building friendships and partnerships with neighbouring countries.

To enhance policy communication and further consolidate the political foundation for bilateral relations, Malaysia and China will further strengthen exchanges of experience on governance, promote interactions among central and local governments, legislatures and political parties, and explore building dialogue and exchange mechanisms among ruling parties.

During the visit, the two sides signed a series of cooperation documents in various areas such as trade in services, railway, agriculture, culture, tourism and media to strengthen cooperation across the board.

It said that President Xi expressed appreciation to the Malaysian government and people for their warm and friendly hospitality and invited Malaysian leaders to visit China at a mutually convenient time.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian leaders thanked Xi for the invitation and accepted it with pleasure.

Xi began his state visit on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This marked Xi’s second visit to Malaysia in 12 years, following his first in 2013, during which both countries elevated their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit was part of the Chinese President’s three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, which had taken him to Vietnam earlier. It is his first series of state visits this year.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009. In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade of RM2.88 trillion.