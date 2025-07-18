Malaysia-China visa exemption boosts tourism and business ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The mutual visa exemption between Malaysia and China marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, fostering stronger economic and cultural exchanges.

Datuk Keith Li, President of the China Entrepreneurs’ Association in Malaysia, hailed the move as a positive step that will deepen ties between the two nations.

“It’s really a positive step that fosters stronger ties between the two nations,” said Li, who operates a travel agency specialising in China-Malaysia trips.

The agreement simplifies travel, encouraging more visitors and business collaborations.

According to Malaysia China Insight, a bilingual online magazine, Chinese tourist arrivals in Malaysia have surged by more than a third this year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The visa waiver has particularly benefited individual travellers and families.

Chinese tourist Hong Na shared her relief over the new policy. “Before, getting a visa required planning months ahead. It was a hassle. Now, we can just pack our bags and go whenever we want,” she said.

Echo Liu, another Chinese traveller, echoed the sentiment, saying the exemption eased her first overseas trip.

“We were nervous about visas and language barriers, but everything has been smooth,” she added.

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia announced on Wednesday (July 16) that Malaysian citizens can now enjoy visa-free entry to China for short-term visits of up to 90 days within 180 days. The policy took effect on Thursday (July 17).

Under the agreement, Malaysian and Chinese passport holders can enter, exit, or transit through each other’s countries without a visa for stays of up to 30 days per visit.

The deal was finalised during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kuala Lumpur in April. - Bernama