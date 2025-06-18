KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains committed to expanding strategic ties with international partners, including Russia, in areas that can yield mutual benefit and contribute to sustainable development.

This commitment was conveyed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof during a courtesy call by Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl M. Latypov at the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation’s (PETRA) headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday (June 17).

“This meeting provided an opportunity for constructive discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of renewable energy, which is gaining global attention.

“We also discussed preliminary preparations for my upcoming working visit to the Russian Federation, scheduled to take place in the near future,” he said in a Facebook post.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Russia were established in 1967.