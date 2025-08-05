US condemns house arrest of Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday condemned a decision by Brazil’s Supreme Court to put former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest ahead of his trial for an alleged coup plot.

“Justice Moraes, now a U.S.-sanctioned human rights abuser, continues to use Brazil’s institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy,“ the department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in a post on X.

“Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro’s ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!” - Reuters