Malaysia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, calls for immediate end to hostilities

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the military strikes by the Zionist Israeli regime against the sovereign state of Iran particularly in Tehran, Karaj, Kashan, Mashhad and Shiraz in the early morning of Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and seriously undermine regional stability. The scale, number of casualties, and damage are still being determined.

“Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence,” read the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel’s continuous acts with impunity have severely affected and will continue to affect, the security and future stability of the Middle East, bringing the region closer to the brink of a wider conflict.

The ministry said that the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is closely monitoring these developments and no Malaysians have reportedly been affected by the attacks.

“All Malaysians in Iran are advised to remain calm, stay vigilant and follow the latest updates as well as guidance provided by the local authorities,” read the statement.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance may reach the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran at the following address: No. 25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St., Shahrak-e-Gharb, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

They can also contact the embassy by phone at +98 21 8807 2444 or +98 21 8807 8606, or via email at mwtehran@kln.gov.my.