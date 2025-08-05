Malaysia considers law changes to tackle online drug sales

KAJANG: The government is reviewing potential amendments to existing laws or the introduction of new legislation to combat the growing issue of online drug sales.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted the urgency of addressing this trend, which has become increasingly difficult to monitor due to discreet transactions and courier-based deliveries.

The matter was discussed during a Cabinet Committee Meeting on Combating Drug Abuse in June, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We examined the need for legal updates, including drafting new laws specifically targeting small-scale online drug sales,“ Saifuddin Nasution said during a press conference after closing the National Anti-Drugs Agency’s (AADK) i-DEEN Programme.

The minister noted that online drug sales pose a unique challenge as they involve multiple regulatory bodies. While the Home Ministry oversees drug-related offences, online transactions fall under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

“Platforms like e-commerce sites are easier to regulate, but social media sales combined with courier deliveries make detection harder,“ he explained.

Saifuddin Nasution also stressed the need for AADK officers to adapt to evolving drug trends, particularly the shift from conventional to synthetic drugs.

“Forty years ago, synthetic drugs were unheard of. Now, they dominate among users, requiring updated rehabilitation methods,“ he said. Officers must now handle varying addiction cases with tailored approaches, considering factors like symptoms, severity, and user backgrounds. - Bernama