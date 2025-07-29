Malaysia considers mandatory AI content labelling to fight misinformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is mulling mandatory labelling for content generated or modified using artificial intelligence (AI) as part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation on social media, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the proposed labels, such as ‘AI-Generated’ or ‘AI-Enhanced’, would help users identify content created or altered with AI technology.

“We are looking into implementing this through Act 866, or the Online Safety Act (ONSA), and we expect that once regulations are finalised by the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), ONSA will come into force by the end of this year,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time.

Fahmi said this in reply to the supplementary question by Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi), who raised concerns about the growing presence of deepfakes on social media platforms.

Addressing the issue of deepfakes that misuse the likeness or voice of public figures, Fahmi emphasised that regulating generative technologies like AI is now a topic of active discussion both nationally and internationally.

“Social media platforms have a responsibility; they must not allow deepfake content to spread unchecked,” he added.

In response to Suhaimi’s primary question regarding MCMC’s investigative procedures for social media-related complaints, Fahmi explained that investigations are conducted under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), beginning with a first information report (FIR) and potentially leading to referral to the deputy public prosecutor.

“For cases under investigation, a notice under Section 255 of Act 588 may be issued to the individual concerned...if there is initial evidence linking the person to the alleged offence, their communication devices can be seized by either MCMC or the police,” he said.

Nevertheless, Fahmi assured that all investigations are carried out transparently and thoroughly to ensure the fair application of the law. - Bernama