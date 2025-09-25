Malaysia denies serving as Hamas training base, says deputy PM

BANGI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reiterated that no location in Malaysia serves or has ever served as a training base for Hamas.

He stated that this was the case even during his tenure as Home Minister, with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) continuously monitoring all security aspects nationwide.

“There is absolutely no such base, let alone one for Hamas,” he told reporters after a working visit to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Malaysia France Institute (MFI).

Zahid highlighted that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had already refuted these allegations the previous day.

He explained that PDRM’s Special Branch operates a dedicated counter-terrorism monitoring unit known as E9.

“Even when I was the Minister of Home Affairs, PDRM has always conducted such surveillance, and it is impossible for Malaysia to be used as a Hamas base,” he added.

The denial follows claims made by former US Department of Treasury terrorism finance analyst Jonathan Schanzer that Malaysia was a hub for Hamas operations.

IGP Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said yesterday that while the Palestinian struggle resonates with Malaysian Muslims, the country maintains good relations with the United States and other nations.

Schanzer had alleged via social media that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was not interested in peace between Palestine and Israel. – Bernama