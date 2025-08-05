Malaysia drafts AI guidelines to combat online fraud by 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The Digital Ministry is crafting AI-based guidelines to counter online fraud, with completion expected by early 2026. Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced the initiative, which includes frameworks for Data Protection Impact Assessment, Data Protection by Design, and Automated Decision Making (ADM) and Profiling.

“These measures address AI-driven scams like deepfake videos and voice cloning,“ Gobind said. The ministry aims to foster a secure and responsible AI ecosystem, positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in digital economy and cybersecurity.

The National Digital Department is also preparing Guidelines for AI Adaptation in the Public Sector to ensure ethical AI use in government operations. Training programmes, such as ‘AI Untuk Rakyat’ and MD Workforce under MDEC, will enhance cybersecurity and AI expertise among enforcement agencies and civil servants.

Additionally, CyberSecurity Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) are developing an AI app to verify photo and video authenticity, aiding investigations into scams, identity theft, and digital slander. - Bernama